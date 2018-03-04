Salah helps Liverpool ease past Newcastle

Liverpool moved into second place in the Premier League as Egyptian international Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable scoring run in a 2-0 victory at home against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Salah scored in his seventh consecutive match and took his Liverpool total for the season to 32 when he put the home side ahead after 40 minutes.

Sadio Mane’s goal in the second half ensured there was no joy for Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, whose Liverpool team won the Champions League in 2005.

Manchester United will start next Saturday’s game at home against the Merseysiders back in second place if it wins at Crystal Palace on Monday.

“I thought the boys did brilliantly,” said manager Juergen Klopp.

“Two wonderful goals and a few more possible. I’m happy.”

Tottenham Hotspur, apparently affected early in the season by playing home games at Wembley, achieved a sixth straight win there by beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 with a double by Son Heung-min. Tottenham is now unbeaten in its last 17 matches.

“We feel comfortable at Wembley, we enjoy playing here,” Son said after scoring four times this week at the national stadium where Tottenham is playing while its new stadium is being built.

Swansea City was the big winner at the bottom, moving above five teams into 13th, after beating West Ham United 4-1.

Ki Sung-yeung scored the first goal after nine minutes and the unmarked Mike van der Hoorn added a second in the 32nd.

Andy King’s goal and Jordan Ayew’s penalty ensured victory before a consolation by Michail Antonio.

West Ham manager David Moyes, whose team traveled seven hours by coach to reach Swansea from London on Friday after their flight was canceled, was bitterly disappointed with the performance, one of the worst since he took over in November.

“I’m embarrassed,” he told reporters. “We played so bad. I couldn’t assess it, it was that poor. The fans traveled through the snow to get here and we let them down badly. That was the poorest performance since I came here.”

Victory continued Swansea’s improved form under Portuguese manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Since he joined the club at the end of December with Swansea bottom, the team has won five league games and lost only two.

In contrast, West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew’s job appears to be under greater threat than ever after a 1-0 defeat at Watford.

Stoke City stayed second from the bottom but earned a valuable point in a 0-0 draw at Southampton.

Elsewhere, Burnley rallied from a goal down to beat Everton 2-1.