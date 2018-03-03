Ikuma Horishima triumphs in men’s moguls at World Cup meet in Akita Prefecture

Ikuma Horishima defeated newly crowned Pyeongchang Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury to win the men’s moguls Saturday at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup held at Lake Tazawa ski resort in Akita Prefecture.

Horishima, a double world champion in moguls and dual moguls, received 91.03 points for his run on the first day of the two-day World Cup meet, while Canada’s Kingsbury scored 89.27.

Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan took third with 87.26 points, and Daichi Hara, a bronze medalist in Pyeongchang, finished 13th.

It was Horishima’s second World Cup win of the season. The 20-year-old claimed his first victory at the World Cup event in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, in January, where he ended Kingsbury’s record of 13 straight World Cup wins.