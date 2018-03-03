Shibutanis to skip worlds in Milan

Double Olympic bronze medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani have dropped out of the upcoming World Figure Skating Championships.

Also passing on worlds in Milan, Italy, from March 19-25 is Adam Rippon, who helped the United States earn the team bronze medal at the Pyeongchang Games last month.

First alternates Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker will replace the Shibutanis in the ice dance event. The duo won the Four Continents Championships this year after they placed fourth at the 2018 U.S. championships.