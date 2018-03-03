Dolphins agree to acquire Rams pass-rush specialist Robert Quinn: source

The Miami Dolphins can’t wait to improve their pass rush.

Miami agreed to acquire Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Robert Quinn for a mid-round draft pick, a person familiar with the deal said Friday.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because under NFL rules, no 2018 trades can be completed until March 14.

Quinn has 62½ career sacks, including 8½ last year, when he started 14 games. He spent his first six NFL seasons with the Rams at end but played outside linebacker last season.