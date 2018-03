Luis Nery, who failed to make weight ahead of his WBC bantamweight title match against challenger Shinsuke Yamanaka earlier this week, was suspended indefinitely by the World Boxing Council on Friday.

Nery was stripped of his world title on Wednesday, the day of the weigh-in for the first defense, and now will no longer be eligible to compete for a WBC title or appear in its rankings.

“I will accept (my punishment) but I want to fight for a belt again,” Nery told reporters in Tokyo.