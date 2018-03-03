Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist ties NHL mark with 50 saves in consecutive games

Henrik Lundqvist has put together a two-game stretch unlike any since goaltenders began wearing facemasks full-time.

In fact, it’s possible that nobody in the NHL has ever worked this hard for back-to-back wins.

Henrik Lundqvist became the first goalie to stop 50 or more shots in consecutive victories since the NHL began tracking saves in 1955, lifting New York over the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.

Lundqvist tied a career high with 50 stops on his 36th birthday.

He is only the third NHL goalie to post consecutive 50-save games, joining the Rangers’ Gump Worsley on Jan. 27 and 30, 1963, and Chicago’s Al Rollins on Oct. 9 and 15, 1955. Worsley lost both his 50-save games, and Rollins split his.

“You want to feel like you’re making a difference out there. That’s why I’m here,” Lundqvist said.

No Rangers goalie had made 50 saves in a win since Mike Richter in 1996 before Lundqvist beat Vancouver 6-5 in overtime Wednesday night.

“We kept them under 55 (shots) today, so we made his night a little lighter,” Rangers defenseman Marc Staal joked.

Lundqvist’s best save left Mikael Backlund shaking his head in the opening minute of the second period. Lundqvist dropped his stick and acrobatically dived across the crease to get his blocker on what looked like an easy goal for the Flames’ center.

Not bad for a well-worn goalie in his 797th career game.

“I’m 1-0 as a 36-year-old,” quipped the veteran Swede, whose 430 career wins rank eighth on the career list.

Recently acquired center Ryan Spooner led New York with a goal and an assist. The 26-year-old has one goal and six assists in three games since he was part of a package traded to the Rangers from Boston for Rick Nash.

Spooner is the first in franchise history with six assists in his first three games with the team, and also the first Ranger with multipoint efforts in his first three games with the club, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“It’s been great,” Spooner said. “I just really want to help out and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

Kevin Hayes and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for New York.

The Rangers will try for a Western Canada sweep Saturday night when they play at Edmonton.

Brett Kulak scored for Calgary, which has lost three straight and is falling back of the pack battling for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Jets 4, Red Wings 3

In Winnipeg, Patrik Laine scored his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season to help the hosts edge Detroit.

Avalanche 7, Wild 1

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and three assists, Mikko Rantanen added a goal and three assists and Colorado beat Minnesota.

The five points were a career high for MacKinnon, who also set personal bests in goals (31) and assists (45) for the season.

Senators 5, Golden Knights 4

In Las Vegas, Alexandre Burrows scored with 8:51 left to lift Ottawa over the hosts.

Ducks 4, Blue Jackets 2

In Anaheim, Andrew Cogliano and Josh Manson tallied 1:27 apart in the second period and the Ducks defeated Columbus.

Hurricanes 3, Devils 1

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Williams scored in the third period and Carolina overcame yet another goal by New Jersey’s Taylor Hall.

Predators 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

In Vancouver, Mike Fisher scored in his first game since coming out of retirement and Calle Jarnkrok won it 43 seconds into overtime as Nashville topped the hosts for their seventh consecutive victory.

Panthers 4, Sabres 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Aleksander Barkov had his 24th goal of the season, James Reimer made 24 saves in his first start in six games and the surging Panthers beat Buffalo.

Canadiens 6, Islanders 3

In New York, Alex Galchenyuk completed his hat trick shortly after Paul Byron and Noah Juulsen scored 1:43 apart in the third period, lifting Montreal over the Islanders.