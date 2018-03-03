Surging Raptors down Wizards

These days it doesn’t seem to matter who is on the floor for the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors.

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, reserve CJ Miles added 20 and the Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 102-95 on Friday night.

The Raptors have won 10 of their last 11 games, including a season-high four straight on the road.

Led by Miles, the Toronto bench — which came in averaging 41.1 points — outscored Washington’s reserves 50-15.

“We take a lot of pride in coming off that bench and changing games,” Miles said. “We’ve been calling ourselves the best bench in the league all year and I don’t think anybody can take that from us.”

Miles scored 11 points in the second half and was 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

“We needed every one of them,” coach Dwane Casey said. “Tonight was one of those nights where it was a struggle. Both teams were playing physical basketball, playoff-style basketball and it was hard. It was hard to score.”

Jonas Valenciunas and reserve Fred VanVleet added 12 points apiece for Toronto.

Otto Porter Jr. led Washington with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Bradley Beal rebounded from an eight-point effort Wednesday against Golden State to score 23.

But 18 Washington turnovers — including six by point guard Tomas Satoransky — led to 27 Toronto points.

“I think it was bad decision-making, especially on my part,” Satoransky said. “I think I have to do a much better job. Especially the first half. I felt like that kind of had an influence on my game There were some bad mistakes I usually don’t do.”

Neither team led by more than four points in the fourth quarter until Miles’ 3-pointer from the corner made it 94-88 with 3:06 left.

Beal’s free throws cut the lead to four, but DeRozan scored four straight points and his layup gave the Raptors a 98-90 lead with 56 seconds remaining.

“Tonight, CJ had it rolling,” DeRozan said. “You come in the game and realize that and you kind of use him at times to get you a shot, or at times for you to get off a shot and that’s what we did.”

Thunder 124, Suns 116

In Phoenix, Russell Westbrook had 43 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 56 seconds to play, and Oklahoma City scored the final 10 points of the game to escape with a victory over the Suns.

Warriors 114, Hawks 109

In Atlanta, Stephen Curry scored 28 points, including 15 in the final seven minutes of the first half after returning from an ankle injury, and Golden State beat the Hawks for its fifth straight victory.

76ers 110, Hornets 99

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 23 points and 14 rebounds to help the 76ers pull away from Charlotte down the stretch.

Pacers 103, Bucks 96

In Milwaukee, Victor Oladipo had 21 points, and Indiana nearly blew a 17-point lead in the middle of a mistake-laden fourth quarter before holding off the Bucks.

Nuggets 108, Grizzlies 102

In Memphis, Gary Harris scored 26 points, hitting a key basket with just under a minute left, and Denver weathered a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Grizzlies.

Magic 115, Pistons 106 (OT)

In Orlando, Aaron Gordon had 27 points and 13 rebounds to help the Magic stop a seven-game losing streak.

Bulls 108, Mavericks 100

In Chicago, Bobby Portis scored 22 points and made three straight shots in the fourth quarter to help the Bulls roar back and beat Dallas.

Clippers 128, Knicks 105

In Los Angeles, DeAndre Jordan had 19 points and 20 rebounds as the Clippers routed New York.

Jazz 116, Timberwolves 108

In Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Utah ran past Minnesota.