Hideki Matsuyama to skip Valspar Championship

Hideki Matsuyama, who sustained a left thumb injury in February, will miss the Valspar Championship beginning March 8 in Florida, his management company said Friday.

The world No. 6 pulled out of the Phoenix Open after injuring the base of his thumb, and then withdrew from the Genesis Open and the World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship, which concludes Sunday.

But the 25-year-old is making solid progress in his recovery and has already resumed training, the company said.

Matsuyama is hoping to make his comeback at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which starts on March 15, while preparing for April’s Masters at Augusta National, where he will be chasing his first major championship.