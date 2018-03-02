David Krejci sparks Bruins in eight-goal outburst against Penguins

David Krejci and his new linemate have taken no time at all to find a rhythm.

The Bruins center capitalized on his pairing with trade deadline acquisition Rick Nash to record his first hat trick in four years, and Boston tallied its biggest offensive output since 2012 with an 8-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

“It’s been a good marriage so far,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, whose team has won two straight since adding four players leading up to Monday’s deadline.

The biggest was Nash, a six-time All-Star who has two goals and an assist in two games for Boston — including one of each against the defending Stanley Cup champions on Thursday.

“I’m obviously happy to be on his line,” said Krejci, who has four hat tricks in the regular season and two more in the playoffs. “He’s a world-class player, and he’s proven it the last couple of games. I know it’s not easy, but they fit in really well.”

One night after the Boston Celtics posted a season-high 134 points in the same building, the Bruins scored their most goals of the year. David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist for Boston, which fell behind 35 seconds into the game but led 5-3 by the end of the first.

“That first period, I thought we were playing with white pucks,” said Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, who stopped 22 shots. “The only time I saw the puck was when I dug it out of the net.”

Hurricanes 4, Flyers 1

In Philadelphia, Justin Williams scored two goals, Cam Ward stopped 21 shots and Carolina snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Flyers had been the hottest team in hockey, winners of six straight overall and riding a 10-0-2 streak for their longest span without a regulation loss since 2003.

Panthers 3, Devils 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Aleksander Barkov scored two goals to lift the Panthers to a win over New Jersey.

Maxim Mamin scored his second NHL goal and Robert Luongo made 29 saves as Florida recorded its fourth straight win.

Lightning 5, Stars 4 (OT)

In Dallas, Cory Conacher scored with 41 seconds left in overtime and Tampa beat the Stars.

Conacher broke away from Dallas’ Jamie Benn and slid the puck between goalie Ben Bishop’s legs.

Coyotes 5, Wild 3

In Glendale, Arizona, Richard Panik broke a tie midway through the third period and the Coyotes rallied for another victory over Minnesota.

Christian Dvorak, Jakob Chychrun, Kevin Connauton and Jordan Martinook also scored, Max Domi had three assists, and Antti Raanta made 31 saves to help NHL-worst Arizona end the Wild’s winning streak at five games.

Predators 4, Oilers 2

In Edmonton, Viktor Arvidsson scored a pair of goals as Nashville rallied for a victory over the Oilers.

Scott Hartnell and Austin Watson also scored for the Predators, who have won six straight.

Sharks 7, Blackhawks 2

In San Jose, Joe Pavelski scored twice and the Sharks reached a season high in goals in a victory over Chicago.

Logan Couture, Timo Meier, Kevin LaBanc, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Barclay Goodrow also scored for San Jose, which won its second straight at home after dropping three in a row on the road.

Kings 5, Blue Jackets 2

In Los Angeles, Alex Iafallo scored two goals to lead the Kings back from an early two-goal deficit in a win over Columbus.

Nate Thompson, Tanner Pearson and Jeff Carter also scored for Los Angeles, which won its third straight game. Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots.