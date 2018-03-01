Neymar arrives in Rio de Janeiro before foot surgery

Brazilian superstar Neymar arrived in Rio de Janeiro early Thursday ahead of an operation on his fractured foot that rules him out of Paris Saint-Germain’s do-or-die clash with Real Madrid.

Neymar, 26, arrived on an Air France flight from Paris and immediately took a private jet to an undisclosed destination, Brazilian team spokesman Vinicius Rodrigues said. Surgery was to be performed in Belo Horizonte and “99 percent” sure to take place Saturday, he said.

With Neymar were Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar and Edu Gaspar, the national team coordinator.

The injury to Neymar has shocked PSG and cast a shadow over Brazil national side’s preparations for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

But his flight from Paris provided unexpected excitement for fellow passengers.

One man disembarking from flight AF442 showed AFP a selfie he took with Neymar in which the star smiles back.

Another passenger, Paula Medina, wrote on her blog that Neymar was wearing a black hoodie and in a wheelchair, surrounded by security guards.