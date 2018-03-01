Rangers’ John Gilmour nets winning goal in overtime against Canucks

After enduring a long losing streak, goaltender Henrik Lundqvist didn’t much care how the New York Rangers won a hockey game.

Lundqvist made a season-high 50 saves but the Rangers still needed John Gilmour’s overtime goal to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 6-5 Wednesday night.

“It just feels good to win a game, to sit here and smile for once,” Lundqvist said. “I am just tired of losing so I don’t care how we win it, just as long as we win it.”

The win snapped a seven-game New York losing streak (0-6-1). It also came after the struggling Rangers had jettisoned several of their high-profile players at Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

“It doesn’t matter what you go through,” said Lundqvist. “All the trades . . . was depressing, I got to be honest.

“But we have to move past it now and it’s about winning. Winning makes everybody smile and hopefully it can continue.”

Gilmour, a rookie defenseman, won the game just 1:22 into overtime when he one-timed a pass from Ryan Spooner. It was Spooner’s third assist of the game.

Neither the Canucks (24-32-8) or the Rangers (28-30-6) are likely to make the playoffs but the teams put on a pretty exciting performance.

New York took advantage of a couple of deflected shots to roar out to a 3-0 first period lead. The Rangers scored goals 43 second apart with just 2:05 gone in the game. But the Canucks refused to roll over. They outshot New York 55-27 and battled back to tie the score three times.

“We could have mailed it in, packed it in, and called it a night,” said Vancouver’s Bo Horvat, who had a goal and two assists. “That’s not the way of our group. We knew we had to pull up our socks and get going again. I thought we did a great job.”

Kevin Hayes scored twice for the Rangers. Vladislav Namestnikov, obtained in a multi-player trade from Tampa Bay on Monday, had a goal and an assist. Jimmy Vesey and Mika Zibanejad had the other Ranger goals.

Namestnikov had arrived in Vancouver Tuesday night and barely had time to meet his new teammates.

“The first period was tough,” he said. “I didn’t have any legs after a long flight, but as the game went on you kind of settle in.”

Namestnikov scored his 21st goal of the season on a second-period breakaway after stripping the puck from Canucks captain Henrik Sedin.

“Hockey is a fun game, so you have to enjoy it and you have to come to the rink and have fun,” he said. “Tonight, we did that.”

Daniel Sedin had a goal and assist for Vancouver. Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks, who are (3-8-2) in their last 13 games.

Brendan Leipsic, obtained Monday in a trade from Las Vegas, had two assists playing on a line with Horvat and Brock Boeser.

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom was replaced early in the first period after allowing three goals on five shots. His replacement, Anders Nilsson, stopped 19 of 22 shots.

Avalanche 5, Flames 2

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and an assist in Colorado’s victory over Calgary.

Matt Nieto and Nikita Zadorov also scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves. The Avalanche have won 12 of 13 home games to tighten the Western Conference playoff race.

Colorado tied Calgary with 73 points and moved within a point of Anaheim and St. Louis for the second wild card.

Sabres 2, Lightning 1

In Tampa, Jason Pominville scored on a power play at 1:26 of overtime to give Buffalo a win over NHL-leading Tampa Bay.

Pominville beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a one-timer from the left circle to give the Sabres their second straight victory over the Lightning.

Evan Rodrigues tied it for Buffalo in the third, and Chad Johnson stopped 21 shots.

Canadiens 3, Islanders 1

In Montreal, Jonathan Drouin and Nikita Scherbak scored in the second period and the Canadiens defeated New York Islanders to extend their points streak to five games.

Paul Byron also scored and Antti Niemi made 27 saves to help the Canadiens improve to 2-0-3 in their last five.

Mathew Barzal scored his 18th of the season for the Islanders. They are winless in last four games and 4-8-2 in their last 14.

Blues 2, Red Wings 1

In St. Louis, Carter Hutton made 35 saves, Scottie Upshall and Alex Pietrangelo scored and the Blues snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Detroit.

St. Louis won for the first time since beating Winnipeg 5-2 on Feb. 9. Hutton improved to 6-2-1 in his last nine starts and 16-7-2 overall, allowing only Andreas Athanasiou’s goal with 1:45 left.