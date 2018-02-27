Two Japanese judoka disqualified for being too passive in final

There was an embarrassing twist in the men’s heavyweight final of the Dusseldorf Grand Slam as both Japanese judoka were disqualified for being too passive.

No gold medal was awarded in the men’s over-100 kg final in a bizarre scene on Sunday night.

Rio Olympic silver medalist Hisayoshi Harasawa and compatriot Takeshi Ojitani, both 25, were so attack-shy in the final that both were disqualified.

“Our team deemed this contest unacceptable,” explained refereeing chief Juan Carlos Barcos. “There was no intention to fight from either.

“This is what we decided as there was no judoka worthy of winning in the over 100-kg final.”

Harasawa was fighting for the first time since his shock exit in round two of the World Championships last September. Ojitani was beaten in the third round of that tournament.

Both were looking to redeem themselves in Duesseldorf, but their bout in the Grand Slam final, the last contest of the competition, degenerated into farce.

The Japanese pair both ended up with silver medals while the top step on the medal stand was left empty and no winner’s national anthem was played.