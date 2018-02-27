Blue Jackets take fight to Capitals

Hours after the trade deadline, the Columbus Blue Jackets had the kind of first-period offensive explosion they’ve been missing this season.

The Blue Jackets scored four times in the opening period and went on to beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Monday night. One of the goals in that flurry came from Mark Letestu, who was acquired in a trade on Sunday.

“When you come over at the deadline, you want to contribute right away,” said Letestu, who previously played four seasons for the Blue Jackets in 2011-15. “That’s the way to earn the respect of some of the guys in the room.”

Seth Jones and Cam Atkinson each had a goal and two assists as Columbus won its second game in three days and the first in four tries against the Capitals this season. Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and Sonny Milano — who missed 18 games with an injury — also tallied, his first since Dec. 29.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves for the Blue Jackets, who held onto the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“They got pucks to the net,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “They were winning all the puck races, the battles. We didn’t give ourselves a chance in the first because we didn’t match their enthusiasm.”

Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (SO)

In Tampa, Florida, Brayden Point scored the deciding goal in a shootout for the second consecutive game to lift the Lightning over Toronto.

Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (SO)

In Montreal, Sean Couturier scored in the sixth round of the shootout and Philadelphia edged the Canadiens for its season-best sixth straight victory.

Avalanche 3, Canucks 1

In Denver, Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist and Mikko Rantanen added a goal and an assist.

Kings 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Anze Kopitar tied the game with 10.8 seconds left in the third period and Dustin Brown scored a power-play goal 3:14 into overtime,to give the Kings their first win in three games against Vegas.