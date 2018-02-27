Warriors blow away Knicks in third quarter at Madison Square Garden

Draymond Green threw his arms up in triumph, celebrating his go-ahead 3-pointer.

Never mind that it banked in, a rather ugly look on a team that shoots it beautifully.

“It sparked the run, didn’t it?” Green said. “It got everybody going by an amazing shooter.”

And the Warriors didn’t slow down the rest of another awesome third quarter.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points and Stephen Curry had 14 of his 21 in the period, when Golden State ran another opponent off the floor on its way to a 125-111 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Kevin Durant added 22 points and nine rebounds for Golden State, which trailed by one at halftime before outscoring New York 39-18 in the third to end things early.

The Warriors improved to 3-0 since the All-Star break and beat the Knicks for the eighth straight time, one shy of their longest winning streak in the series. They won nine straight in 1963-64.

A night shy of the five-year anniversary of Curry’s 54-point Madison Square Garden masterpiece, Golden State showed how many weapons it has around him now, making 15 3-pointers and putting six players in double figures.

The third quarter has been when the Warriors separate themselves from opponents, and this was the fifth time they outscored a team by 20 or more in the period.

“I still don’t have an answer as to why the third quarter is what it is, like anything specific, beyond just the fact that we can wear teams down over the course of 48 minutes,” Curry said. “And it might take 24, 26 minutes to really create that separation and gain that momentum, and we come out of the halftime with some juice, some energy and it’s winning time. So that’s my best explanation for it and hopefully it continues.”

Rockets 96, Jazz 85

In Salt Lake City, James Harden had 26 points and Luc Mbah a Moute scored 15 of his 17 in the fourth quarter to send Houston past the Jazz for its 13th straight victory.

Playing the second game of a back-to-back set at high altitude, nothing seemed to come easy for the Rockets. But Utah committed 22 turnovers, many of them unforced, to ease the pressure.

Pelicans 125, Suns 116

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis scored a season-high 53 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked five shots as the Pelicans extended their winning streak to six games with a victory over hapless Phoenix.

Jrue Holiday added 20 points for New Orleans, which is on a season-best unbeaten run that has pulled it even with Portland for fifth place in the Western Conference despite being without All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins, who was lost for the season Jan. 26 with a torn Achilles.

Raptors 123, Pistons 94

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry each scored 20 points, Serge Ibaka had 19 and the Raptors routed Detroit for their seventh win in eight games.

The Eastern Conference leaders bounced back from Friday’s overtime loss against Milwaukee, using spurts at the start of the second and third quarters to hand the slumping Pistons their third straight defeat and sixth in seven games.

Celtics 109, Grizzlies 98

In Boston, Kyrie Irving scored 25 points in three quarters of work and the Celtics beat Memphis.

Boston has won all three games coming out of the All-Star break. Terry Rozier finished with 15 points, while Jaylen Brown added 13.

Nets 104, Bulls 87

In New York, Alan Crabbe scored 21 points and the Nets snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Jarrett Allen and DeMarre Carroll each had 18 points for Brooklyn, and Joe Harris added 15.

Lakers 123, Hawks 104

In Atlanta, Brandon Ingram had 21 points and 10 rebounds, leading nine Los Angeles scorers in double figures, and the Lakers beat the Hawks for their third straight win.

Julius Randle added 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Los Angeles overcame 23 turnovers to keep its lead in double figures throughout the second half. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 14 rebounds and 10 points.

Thunder 112, Magic 105

In Oklahoma City, Paul George delivered a 26 -point performance to help the hosts beat Orlando.

George, who scored just five points on 1-for-14 shooting in a blowout loss to Golden State on Saturday, shot 9 of 20 against the Magic and Frank Vogel, his coach when he played for the Indiana Pacers.

Mavericks 109, Pacers 103

In Dallas, Harrison Barnes scored 21 points, J.J. Barea added 19 and the Mavericks beat Indiana.

The Mavericks ended a four-game losing streak and stopped Indiana’s four-game winning streak. They also swept the two-game season series.

Timberwolves 118, Kings 100

In Sacramento, Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 17 rebounds and Minnesota pulled away in the second half to beat the Kings.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points, Jeff Teague added 20 and Taj Gibson had 15 to help the Timberwolves sweep the three-game season series..