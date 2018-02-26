Sabres spoil Rick Nash’s debut with retooled Bruins

Kyle Okposo and the Eastern Conference’s last-place Buffalo Sabres head into the uncertainty of the NHL’s trade deadline sure of one thing.

They were better than the retooled Bruins by beating them 4-1 to spoil forward Rick Nash’s Boston debut.

What happens before the trade deadline hits Monday is anyone’s guess with the Sabres anticipated to make several deals, including one involving forward Evander Kane.

“I’ve been through it before,” Okposo said. “It’s obviously hard to see teammates go. That comes with not having the season that we want. So we just kind of have to sit back and wait and see, and be professional.”

Okposo and Benoit Pouliot scored on consecutive shots in the first period in a game the Sabres never trailed. Evan Rodrigues and Marco Scandella also scored, and Chad Johnson stopped 34 shots for the Sabres, who snapped an 0-5-2 home skid against the Bruins. Buffalo had not defeated Boston at home since a 5-4 overtime win Feb. 26, 2014.

The Bruins, coming off a 4-3 loss at Toronto a night earlier, started flat while closing a five-game road swing on a day that began with them acquiring Nash in a multiplayer trade with the New York Rangers. Boston gave up three players, including forward Ryan Spooner and prospect defenseman Ryan Lindgren, and two draft picks, including its first-round selection this year.

Patrice Bergeron refused to use the road trip or the trade as reasons for the Bruins losing consecutive games for the first time since going 0-1-1 on Dec. 14-16.

“There was only one new guy today,” Bergeron said. “We should know the system. We should know where to be and it wasn’t there.”

Red Wings 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

In New York, Trevor Daley scored on a tip-in with 5.6 seconds to go in overtime to lift Detroit past the rebuilding Rangers.

Andreas Athanasiou and Darren Helm also scored for the Red Wings, and Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots. Detroit improved to 5-3-2 in its last 10 games and pulled into a tie with Florida, five points behind Columbus for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Predators 4, Blues 0

In Nashville, Pekka Rinne made 27 saves for his sixth shutout of the season and the Predators beat St. Louis to regain sole possession of the Central Division lead.

Austin Watson, Colton Sissons, Kevin Fiala and Scott Hartnell scored for Nashville. They have won four in a row. St. Louis has lost six straight.

Oilers 6, Ducks 5 (SO)

In Anaheim, Ryan Strome scored twice and Edmonton recovered to beat the Ducks in a shootout after giving up two goals in the final 21 seconds of regulation.

Leon Draisaitl scored in his third straight game and the Oilers have won three in a row and four of five. Al Montoya made 41 saves, and Anton Slepyshev and Iiro Pakarinen also scored. Connor McDavid had three assists. Draisaitl and McDavid scored in the shootout.

Wild 3, Sharks 2 (OT)

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Jared Spurgeon scored with 12 seconds left in overtime to lift the Wild to a victory.

Spurgeon added an assist, and Jason Zucker had two assists, setting up Spurgeon in the extra session as Minnesota tied a season-high with its fourth straight victory.

Canucks 3, Coyotes 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Daniel Sedin broke a tie with 8:17 to play with his second goal of the game and Vancouver beat the Coyotes.

On the winner, Sedin tipped in a long shot from Brock Boeser for his 18th goal of the season. Darren Archibald scored a short-handed goal with 5:52 to go, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 42 shots to help Vancouver win for the second time in six games.