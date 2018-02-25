Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 16: First time for everything
It was a day of big firsts. Finland picked up its first gold of the games, and Nana Takagi become the only woman to get two speedskating golds at Pyeonchang, but perhaps the most historic first was Czech snow star Ester Ledecka taking golds in both the giant slalom event of snowboarding and skiing.
Takagi becomes the only woman two get two golds in speedskating at the Pyeongchang Olymics and the first Japanese athlete to take two golds at the same Winter Games since Kazuyoshi Funaki in ski jumping in 1998 in Nagano.
The Czech snow star wins the second leg of an unheard-of Olympic double Saturday, taking the gold medal in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom to go with her surprise skiing victory in the Alpine super-G seven days earlier.