Second Russian athlete fails doping test

A second Russian athlete failed a doping test at the Pyeongchang Games, a day before the IOC’s executive board is to decide whether to reinstate the country for Sunday’s closing ceremony.

Russian Bobsled Federation president Alexander Zubkov told The Associated Press on Friday that a drug-test sample given by Nadezhda Sergeeva on Sunday was positive.

The Russian delegation said in a statement the substance was trimetazidine, a medication used to treat angina. It affects metabolism and is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.