Who to watch for Day 16 (Saturday, Feb. 24)

9 a.m. Snowboarding, women’s parallel GS: Originally scheduled for Thursday, the final has been moved to Saturday because strong winds are in the forecast. Tomoka Takeuchi, the silver medalist at the Sochi Olympics, makes her third Winter Olympics appearance. She has recovered from a torn ligament in her left knee in 2016.

8 p.m. Speedskating, women’s mass start: Japan has a chance to collect another speedskating medal after already receiving four at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Miho and Nana Takagi team up with Ayano Sato again three days after they won the gold medal in the team pursuit on Wednesday.