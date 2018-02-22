Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 13: Let’s hear it for the girls

Japan’s Akito Watabe misses the podium in Nordic combined, while the curling team lost to South Korea. But there was still hope to be found in Japan’s athletes. Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto are in fourth and fifth place, respectively, following the figure skating short program. (The long program runs Friday.) But the biggest win of the day came from the world record-holding trio of sisters Miho and Nana Takagi and Ayano Sato who defeated the Dutch in the gold medal race, winning in an Olympic-record 2 minutes, 53.89 seconds.

(From left) Japan’s Ayano Sato, Miho Takagi and Nana Takagi rejoice after winning the women’s team pursuit gold medal in an Olympic record time of 2 minutes, 53.89 seconds on Wednesday night at Gangneung Oval. | AFP-JIJI

Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes from Russia smash the world record to take the lead after the women’s short program at Gangneung Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes from Russia performs her short program on Wednesday at the Pyeongchang Olympics en route to a world-record score of 82.92 | AFP-JIJI

The Japan men’s curling team loses 10-4 to South Korea in a preliminary round match on Wednesday, ending its chances of advancing to the playoff stage at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Japan’s Kosuke Morozumi (left) and Tetsuro Shimizu sweep the ice during a preliminary round match against South Korea on Wednesday. | KYODO

With the gold medal he has been waiting for his entire career at stake, Akito Watabe went all in to win the Nordic combined large hill 10-km final.

Akito Watabe reacts at the end of the Nordic combined competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Tuesday. | KYODO

The members of Nigeria’s women’s bobsled team have been rock stars at these Olympics, for all the right reasons. Athletes of all sorts — male, female, white, black — have wanted hugs and selfies, which is all the vindication the Nigerians have needed to show that this foray was worthwhile.

Nigeria’s Moriam Seun Adigun (right) and Akuoma Omeoga wave to supporters after a a second-heat run at the Olympic Skiing Centre on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Russia’s Alina Zagitova competes in the women’s single skating short program of the figure skating event. | AFP-JIJI

Hannu Manninen of Finland trains. | REUTERS

Satoko Miyahara reacts as her scores are posted following her performance in the women’s short program figure skating. | AP

Canada’s Brady Leman (left) and Switzerland’s Marc Bischofberger compete in the men’s ski cross big final. | AFP-JIJI

A hockey fan sports a Russian flag and a t-shirt depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin. | REUTERS

Mirai Nagasu reacts after her performance in the women’s single skating short program. | AFP-JIJI

