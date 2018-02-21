Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 12: More pots of gold

France’s Martin Fourcade made history when he won his third gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, and South Korea added another gold to its total after the short-track 3,000-meter relay. But the real highlight of the day was gold-winning dance by Canadian pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir who earned a record score. They were the champions at the 2010 Vancouver Games and the silver medalists four years ago in Sochi.
Canadians Virtue, Moir back on top after eight years
Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir put on a dazzling show to win the gold medal in ice dance on Tuesday afternoon at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Martin Fourcade becomes first Olympian with three gold medals at Pyeongchang Games
Martin Fourcade on Tuesday night earned a third gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Games and solidified his legacy as the most successful Olympic champion in French history by anchoring his team to victory in the biathlon mixed relay.
South Korea grabs gold in women’s short-track 3,000-meter relay
South Korea defended its women’s Olympic short-track 3,000-meter relay title on Tuesday, overtaking China with two laps to go in the penalty-filled final.
Germany records clean sweep in Nordic combined large hill event
Akito Watabe opened the cross-country leg with a 31-second lead over German gold medalist Johannes Rydzek after leading the way with a 138.9-point leap, but could not maintain the gap and fell to fifth when he was reeled in by a three-man German chase pack.
Ten interesting notes from Pyeongchang’s first 10 days
As the Pyeongchang Games moved into the second week, here are some observations on the first 10 days.
Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures
Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: Links we like
- Hitler’s charm offensive at the Berlin Olympics was a sinister cover for his main offensive
- Thirty-six minutes after the gold medal was won, the Olympics happened
- Alex Shibutani reflects on Shib Sibs’ road to Olympic bronze
- For Snowboarders, the Music Matters as Much as the Gear
- Sally Field Is Trying To Set Her Son Up With Adam Rippon