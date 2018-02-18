Russian athlete involved in meldonium doping case: source

A Russian athlete at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics has been implicated in a doping case involving the banned substance meldonium, a source close to the situation told AFP on Sunday.

Alexander Krushelnitsky, a bronze-medalist along with his wife in mixed-doubles curling, is suspected of having tested positive for the drug. Meldonium increases blood flow which improves exercise capacity in athletes.

Krushelnitsky did not respond immediately to a request for comment. A spokesman for the Olympic Athletes from Russia said he had no immediate comment.