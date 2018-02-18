Who to watch on Monday, Day 11 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

10 a.m., Figure skating, Ice dance, short dance: Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed will perform in the pairs event for the first time at the Olympics. They competed for Japan, which finished fifth in the team competition earlier in this Olympics. Chris skated with his older sister Cathy at the 2014 Sochi Games, where the two placed 21st in the short dance and fail to qualify for the free dance.

8:53 p.m., Speedskating, men’s 500 meters: Vancouver bronze medalist Joji Kato takes the ice at the Olympics for the fourth time. The 33-year-old came up with a world record with a time of 34.0 seconds in 2005, which was later broken. First-time Olympian Tsubasa Hasegawa finished first with a time of 34.60 seconds in the national Olympic trials last December. The 24-year-old Hasegawa reportedly had influenza after he entered the Pyeongchang Games, but is said to be recovering from it. Daichi Yamanaka makes his second Winter Games appearance. He was 36th in the men’s 1,000 meters at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

9:30 p.m., Ski jumping, men’s team, first round and finals: Legendary jumper Noriaki Kasai will be the main attraction for Team Japan, but youngster Ryoyu Kobayashi might lead it as Kasai suggested that the 21-year-old should be the final jumper for the team. Kobayashi came up with the best result for a Japanese, finishing seventh in the men’s normal hill earlier this tournament. Japan has claimed two team medals at the Olympics, including bronze in Sochi four years ago, and Kasai, 45, was part of both squads.