Smile Japan triumphs on Ayaka Toko’s overtime goal against Sweden

Ayaka Toko’s overtime goal gave Smile Japan its second straight victory with a 2-1 triumph over Sweden at the Kwandong Hockey Centre on Sunday night in a 5th-8th classification-round game.

Toko fired in the winner from the slot just over three minutes into the extra period to give Japan the win in a hard-fought game. Japan is now 2-2 in the tournament.

Japan outshot Sweden 37-29 in the triumph.

Just 27 seconds into the overtime period, defender Akane Hosoyamada was brought down in front of the goal by Sweden’s Erika Grahm, but Japan could not take advantage on a power play.

However, Japan kept the puck in the Sweden end when the sides returned to equal strength and Toko connected for the winner not long after when she scored on a shot after a pass from captain Chiho Osawa.

“It was a tiring game, but we got revenge for our loss to them the first time,” Toko stated. “Chiho found me with a nice pass and I was able to put it in for the win.”

Sweden had defeated Japan 2-1 in their opening preliminary-round Group B game last week.

“We were hoping to go on to the medal round,” Hosoyamada commented. “But making it into the 5th-6th game is a great result. It’s good for the future of Japan hockey.”

Sweden’s tactic throughout the contest was to try and outmuscle the quicker, more agile Japan players.

“They had strength and physicality, but we were confident going into the overtime,” Hosoyamada noted. “We were not scared of losing.”

The third period ended scoreless despite a furious push by Japan in the final couple of minutes.

Sweden outshot Japan 10-9 in the third.

Japan went ahead 1-0 on a goal by Shiori Koike just 1 minute and 43 seconds into the second period when the defender flipped in a rebound of a missed shot. Haruna Yoneyama and Shoko Ono got assists on the score.

Sweden equalized just over six minutes into the second when forward Lisa Johansson scored a short-handed goal when she beat Japan goalie Nana Fujimoto on a breakaway.

Sweden had an 11-9 advantage in second-period shots.

Osawa had appeared to give Japan a 1-0 lead with a beautiful shot from the slot with 2:28 remaining in the opening period. Osawa chased down a loose puck on the boards, then quickly reversed direction and fired a wrister past Sweden goalie Sara Grahn. However, the goal was overturned on a challenge for goaltender interference.

On multiple looks at video replays it appeared to be a clean goal, as a Japan player was pushed into Grahn by another Sweden player.

“It was unfortunate that we lost that goal,” stated Hosoyamada. “We just focused on the next goal after that and didn’t get down.”

Japan was unable to capitalize on three power-play chances in the first period, but had 12 shots on goal to Sweden’s seven.

The Swedes advanced out of the group along with Switzerland but were beaten 7-2 in the quarterfinals by Finland on Saturday. Japan went 1-2 in the group and did not go through.

Japan did make history in its final preliminary-round game with a 4-1 victory over Korea. The win was Japan’s first ever in Olympic play and ended a 12-match losing streak that dated back to the 1998 Nagano Games.

Sweden is fifth in the world rankings, while Japan is ninth.

Japan coach Takeshi Yamanaka had a plan for the sudden-death overtime period.

“I’m very happy with the result,” Yamanaka said. “We wanted to beat both Sweden and Switzerland. Our main goal heading into the overtime was to maintain our fitness and endurance and we were able to do that.”