Oystein Braaten captures gold in slopestyle

Norway’s Oystein Braaten used a 95.00-point opening run to win the men’s freestyle skiing slopestyle on Sunday.

The near-flawless opener, capped by massive back-to-back switch double cork 1440s on the final two jumps, gave the 22-year-old his first Olympic medal and broke the United States’ grip on the event.

American rider Nick Goepper came to the party late after missing on his first two runs, scoring 93.60 on his last attempt that included a huge final-air 1440 of his own.

The third run by Goepper, who won Sochi bronze in 2014 as part of a U.S. podium sweep, pushed him past Alex Beaulieu-Marchand by 1.20 points, with the Canadian taking bronze.

“First run I did what I planned to do, what I wanted to do as well as I could, and it held up against all the great runs today,” said Braaten, who with this gold finally converted the promise he has shown at the X Games, where he has filled each of the podium’s three steps the past three years.

“Just being a part of a final like this was amazing . . .The level was so high, so many of the guys I have looked up to and inspired me every day to go out and ride.”

Sweden’s Oscar Wester led after the qualification round but finished in 11th with a top three-run score of just 62.00.

Japan’s lone entrant, 16-year-old Taisei Yamamoto, did not reach the final after scoring 70,40 during qualifying.

Finishing last was American Gus Kenworthy, the 26-year-old from Colorado who came out as gay about two years after capturing the silver medal during the Sochi Games.

Kenworthy, who was filmed kissing his boyfriend after qualifying, has since become a strong, steady voice in the LGBT community, and has used the Pyeongchang Games to amplify his message.

“It didn’t work out for me, which is a bummer,” Kenworthy said. “I would’ve loved to have landed a run for sure. Definitely disappointing.”