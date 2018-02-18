Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 9: Japan strikes gold on the ice

Japan acquired its first gold of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as skating superstar Yuzuru Hanyu turned in a virtually flawless performance for the free skate portion of the men’s figure skating event. With the victory, Hanyu became one of just four men in Olympic history to win consecutive golds.
Teammate Shoma Uno tooks the silver medal with a combine score of 306.90, while Hanyu’s training partner Javier Fernandez claimed the bronze on 305.24. The 1-2 finish by Hanyu and Uno brought Japan its first ever multiple skating medals in a single figure skating discipline at the Olympics, while Fernandez collected a historic first Olympic medal in the sport for Spain.
Majestic Yuzuru Hanyu defends Olympic figure skating title
Yuzuru Hanyu etches his name into the pantheon of skating legends with a second straight Olympic gold medal in the free skate at the Pyeongchang Games on Saturday.
Japanese women beat OAR to stay on track for curling semis
The Japanese women’s curling team beats the Olympic Athletes from Russia 10-5 on Saturday, bouncing back after a 7-6 loss to China, their first defeat of the Pyeongchang Winter Games, earlier in the day.
No medals for Japan in large hill jump; Noriaki Kasai eliminated in first round
Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi, Taku Takeuchi and Junshiro Kobayashi fail to medal in the men’s large hill jump on Saturday night.
Skeleton racer Lizzy Yarnold grabs Britain’s first gold
Lizzy Yarnold retains her Olympic skeleton title and secured Britain’s first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games on Saturday, as teammate Laura Deas took bronze.
Norwegian Marit Bjoergen equals Winter Olympics medals record
Marit Bjoergen skies a triumphant final leg to write her name in the Olympic record books, delivering gold for Norway in the women’s 4×5-km relay on Saturday and joining countryman Ole Einar Bjoerndalen as the most successful winter Olympian of all time with 13 medals.
Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures
Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: Links we like
- Best Skeleton Helmets From the 2018 Winter Olympics
- People’s makeup apparently froze on their faces at the Olympics
- How an Artist Made That Awesome Olympics Skeleton Helmet With a Roaring Grizzly Bear
- Painting the Olympics — with a dash of vodka
- Russian fans proudly flying flags, but athletes can’t
- Curling fan etiquette 101: Babies, yes. Music, no. Mumbling, yes. Chanting, no.