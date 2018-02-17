Kamil Stoch defends large hill title

Kamil Stoch retained his large hill ski jump title with a dominant display on Saturday to become Poland’s most successful Winter Olympic athlete.

With the final jump of the competition, Stoch secured victory over Germany’s Andreas Wellinger, with Norway’s Robert Johansson taking the bronze.

Stoch ended on 285.7 points, with Wellinger — winner of the normal hill a week ago — on 282.3 and Johansson, last week’s bronze medallist, on 275.3.

For Japan, Ryoyu Kobayashi finished tied for 10th, Taku Takeuchi was 22nd, Junshiro Kobayashi, Ryoyu’s brother, placed 24th. Eight-time Olympian Noriaki Kasai didn’t qualify for the final round.