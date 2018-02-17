Norovirus cases now at 261: officials

Pyeongchang Olympics organizers say the total number of norovirus cases has increased to 261 with the detection of 17 more.

Of those, 44 people are still in quarantine and 217 have been released, including two Swiss athletes who planned on competing at the games.

Organizing committee spokesman Sung Baik-you on Saturday said the two Swiss athletes who were confirmed with norovirus had been staying privately near Phoenix Snow Park, not in an Olympic athletes village. Authorities haven’t identified them so it’s not clear if they have competed or will compete.