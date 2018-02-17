Czech Republic beats Canada in shootout

The Czech Republic beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday in a back-and-forth preliminary game in the men’s Olympic ice hockey tournament.

Petr Koukal and Jan Kovar both scored in the shootout, topping Canada’s lone goal.

Earlier, Canada had pulled ahead 2-1 on the power play. Rene Bourque, who played 12 seasons in the NHL, tapped in a rebound on a shot from the point by Maxim Noreau with one second remaining on a holding penalty to Jakub Nakladal.

Canada continued to outshoot the Czechs but could not finish.