Olympics organizers say they’ve sold almost 93 percent of tickets for the games and aren’t entirely sure why there are so many empty seats visible on television broadcasts from some venues.

Organizing committee spokesman Sung Baik-you said around 991,000 tickets have been sold, for a total sale rate of 92.8 percent. Sung says that figure is much higher than expected.

Sung said organizers are investigating reports that some tickets are being sold by scalpers.