Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 8: The return of the Ice Prince

Figure skating took center stage Thursday during the men’s short program. Yuzuru Hanyu, who won the gold medal at the Sochi Games in 2014, gave a mesmerizing performance that sent social media into a tizzy. Japan’s Shoma Uno also lit up the ice with his routine and currently sits at third place. Now Japan waits to see if Hanyu can indeed win back-to-back gold medals. If so, he would become the first male skater to do so in over half a century.

Yuzuru Hanyu’s score of 111.68 points, an Olympic record for the short program, has him in first place heading into Saturday’s free skate and halfway to skating immortality.

Yuzuru Hanyu on his way to the top of the men’s single skating short program of the figure skating event on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Ryoyu Kobayashi placed third in the qualifying round of the men’s large hill jump at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on Friday night to clinch a spot in Saturday night’s finals. The legendary Noriaki Kasai was 22nd with a leap of 122.5 and a tally of 104.2.

Noriaki Kasai competes in the men’s large hill ski jumping competition on Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. | KYODO

Austria’s Matthias Mayer made up for the disappointment of his injury-hampered downhill title defense at the Pyeongchang Olympics by skiing an error-free run to win the men’s super-G on Friday, ending 16 years of Norwegian dominance of the event.

Austria’s Matthias Mayer competes in the men’s super-G on Friday at Jeongseon Alpine Centre in Jeongseon, South Korea. | REUTERS

Yun Sung-bin won in commanding fashion at the Pyeongchang Games on Friday, his four-run time of 3 minutes, 20.55 seconds coming in 1.63 seconds ahead of silver medalist Nikita Tregubov of Russia.

South Korea’s Yun Sung-bin arrives at the finish area during the men’s skeleton final on Friday at the Pyeongchang Games. | REUTERS

Dario Cologna of Switzerland celebrates after winning his third straight Olympic gold medal in the men’s 15km individual on Friday. | REUTERS

Norway’s Christoffer Svae brushes in front of the stone during the curling men’s round robin session between Norway and South Korea. | AFP-JIJI

Javier Fernandez of Spain performs in the men’s single skating short program competition at Gangneung Ice Arena. | REUTERS

North Korean cheerleaders hold unification flags as they attend the pair skating free skating of the figure skating event on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Australia’s Laura Peel competes in the women’s at the Phoenix Park in Pyeongchang. | AFP-JIJI

Fans of the USA cheer in the team relay competition luge final at the Olympic Sliding Centre. | AFP-JIJI

North Korea’s Pak Il Chol competes during the men’s 15km cross country freestyle on Friday. | REUTERS

Shoma Uno bathes in the applause following his performance in the men’s short program of the figure skating event. | REUTERS

The women who hand out the awards for the winners ceremony watch the sliders during the men’s skeleton final. | AP

Nathan Chen of the U.S. performs in the men’s single skating short program competition at Gangneung Ice Arena. | REUTERS

A spectator wears a Green Bay Packers cheese hat during the men’s curling matches. | AP

Olympic staff gather Pooh bears thrown by fans following the short program performance of Yuzuru Hanyu. | REUTERS

