Who to watch on Saturday, Day 9 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

9:05 a.m. Curling, women’s preliminary round: Entering the fourth day of the preliminary round, Japan will face China and the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Japan, runner-up at the 2016 world championships, is currently ranked sixth in the world while China is No. 10. It is important for Japan to win as many games as possible against the lower-ranked nations before facing top-ranked Canada and No. 5 Sweden on Monday if it is to advance to the final round.

10 a.m. Figure skating, men’s singles free skating: Japan’s ace Yuzuru Hanyu attempts to become the first figure skater in 66 years to win back-to-back Olympic titles. Japan national champion Shoma Uno is also aiming for his first medal in the Olympics.

9:30 p.m., Ski jumping, large hill final: Noriaki Kasai, silver medalist in the event at the Sochi Olympics, is seeking to win a medal at age of 45, which would break his own record for the oldest Japanese to take an Olympic medal.