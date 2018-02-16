Yuzuru Hanyu takes lead after short program at Pyeongchang Games

In incredibly dramatic fashion, Yuzuru Hanyu rose to the occasion in the short program at Gangneung Ice Arena on Friday afternoon.

Hanyu’s score of 111.68 points has him in first place heading into Saturday’s free skate and halfway to skating immortality.

It has been 66 years since American Dick Button won the second of his two consecutive gold medals at the 1952 Oslo Games, a feat Hanyu can equal with a victory here.

The reigning Olympic champion skated a fantastic program to Chopin’s Ballade No. 1 under the most intense pressure imaginable. He opened with a quad salchow, executed a great triple axel, and then topped it off with an amazing quad toe loop/triple toe loop combination jump.

In front of an audience that included a large number of Japanese fans, Hanyu was exquisite from start to finish. His poise in the face of all the questions surrounding the right ankle injury he suffered three months ago was absolutely phenomenal. He just didn’t blink.

Hanyu went through one element after another with the style and panache we have come to expect from the skating giant, earning massive roars from the crowd as he ticked off each one. When it was over, the ice was enveloped in Winnie the Pooh soft toys.

The 23-year-old put on a majestic show for the ages. It was a superb exhibition of technique and showmanship that left many in attendance in awe of Hanyu’s combination of power, grace and artistic prowess.

Hanyu’s winning score in the short program at Sochi was a world record of 101.45. Hanyu had a lead of nearly four points going into the free skate in 2014. His lead here is slightly larger.

Spain’s Javier Fernandez was very solid in his skate to “Modern Times” and is in second place with 107.58. The two-time world champion, who finished fourth in Sochi, showed he is determined to leave here with a medal.

Fernandez, who trains with Hanyu under coaches Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson in Toronto, went with a quad toe loop/triple toe loop combo at the outset of his program, before hitting a quad salchow and a triple axel. The Spaniard’s presentation was as sublime as ever..

Shoma Uno is in third place with 104.17. Uno competed to “Winter”and began with a fine quad flip, the pulled off a lovely quad toe loop/triple toe loop combo, before hitting a triple axel.

The 20-year-old, skating in his first Olympics, showed he will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come, by not buckling under the stress of the titanic event.

China’s Jin Boyang competed to “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and put his prodigious jumping ability on display. He is in fourth place at 103.32.

The Olympic Athlete from Russia’s Dmitri Aliev (98.98) is fifth.

Patrick Chan, the silver medalist behind Hanyu in Sochi, had some unfortunate luck. The Canadian skating legend opened with a beautiful quad toe loop to “Dust in the Wind,” then hit a triple lutz/triple toe loop combo, but fell on his triple axel.

Chan (90.01) stands in sixth place.

Korea’s Cha Jun-hwan (83.43) put on a nice show before the home crowd to “Gypsy Dance.” He is in 15th.

American Nathan Chen struggled in his routine to “Nemesis,” falling on his opening quad flip, then having to brace himself with both hands to prevent himself from going down again on his triple axel.

Chen’s score of 82.27 was a shocker, as he was targeted as a serious medal contender coming into the Olympics. He is out of the picture in 17th.

Keiji Tanaka, dressed in all black, competed to “Memories” and went down on his opening quad salchow. Tanaka recovered to land a triple flip/triple toe loop combo and a triple axel.

Tanaka (80.05) is 20th.

Kazakhstan’s Denis Ten, the bronze medalist in Sochi, had a dismal outing, earning a score of just 70.12. He finished 27th and did not qualify for the free skate.

The top 24 skaters from the short program advanced to the free skate.