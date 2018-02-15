Germany collects gold in team relay

Germany has capped the luge portion of the Pyeongchang Olympics in style, winning gold in the team relay.

And it was a history-making win for Natalie Geisenberger on Thursday.

The German team of Geisenberger, Johannes Ludwig and the doubles pairing of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt prevailed in 2 minutes, 24.517 seconds. Canada’s team of Alex Gough, Sam Edney and doubles teammates Tristan Walker and Justin Snith were second. Austria, with Madeleine Egle, David Gleirscher and doubles sliders Peter Penz and Georg Fischler was third.

The U.S. was fourth, missing a medal by about one-tenth of a second.

Geisenberger now has five Olympic medals, the same number as German legend Georg Hackl. Only Italy’s Armin Zoeggeler has more, with six. And Geisenbeger becomes the first Olympian ever with four luge golds — two of those coming in relays.