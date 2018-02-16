Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 7: Ready to do business

Yes, there was a giant slalom, the curling and the announcement that Shaun White and Ayumu White would be taking a shot at competing at the Summer Games. But for Japan, in general it was breather of a day ahead of the bigger events on the horizon.
Oh, and the cheerleaders returned to watch more hockey.
Bittersweet Valentine’s gift fires Noriaki Kasai up for large hill
Noriaki Kasai, who thought the conditions for last weekend’s normal hill were poor enough that it could have been called off, is more confident for Saturday than he was for the normal hill.
Ted-Jan Bloemen eclipses Jorrit Bergsma’s minutes-old Olympic record, captures 10,000-meter gold
Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen captures the gold medal in the men’s 10,000 meters speedskating at Gangneung Oval on Thursday night in Olympic record time.
Hirano, White consider runs at skateboarding gold in 2020
A day after claiming his second straight Winter Olympic halfpipe silver medal, teenage snowboarder Ayumu Hirano said Thursday he is considering a bid to compete in skateboarding at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Upbeat Yuzuru Hanyu gears up for short program
Yuzuru Hanyu says he’s ready to skate.
Japan women’s curling squad records two more victories
North Korean cheerleaders attend South Korea-Czech Republic men’s match
North Korea’s cheerleading squad made an unexpected appearance at the South Korean men’s hockey game against the Czech Republic on Thursday, marking its first attendance at an Olympic event not featuring a North Korean athlete.
