Who to watch on Friday, Day 8 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

10 a.m. Figure skating, men’s short program: Defending Olympic champion and world champion Yuzuru Hanyu takes part in his first competition since he injured his right ankle during an NHK Trophy practice last November. The 23-year-old star holds world records for most points in a short program (112.72), free skate (223.20) and total (330.43). During Tuesday’s practice session, Hanyu showed the quadruple salchow and quadruple toe loop a few times. Reigning national champion Shoma Uno, who became the first skater in the world to complete a quadruple flip in 2016, scored 103.25 in the short program at the team event last week and aims for his first Olympic medal. Keiji Tanaka uses two types of quadruple jumps (salchow and toe loop), though he failed to land one in the free skate during the team event.

8 p.m. Speedskating, women’s 5,000 meters: Misaki Oshigiri makes her second Olympic appearance following the 2014 Sochi Games where she competed in team pursuit. Nana Takagi, elder sister of Miho Takagi who took the silver in the women’s 1,500 meters on Monday, also competed in the 1,500 and team pursuit in Russia.

9:30 p.m. Ski jumping, large hill: Ski jumpers are struggling to deal with the strong winds in Pyeongchang and so were Japanese in the normal hill event. Ryoyu Kobayashi finished seventh, but Daiki Ito, Noriaki Kasai and Junichiro Kobayashi placed 20th, 21st and 31st, respectively. Kasai, making his record eighth Olympic appearance, took the silver in the large hill at the Sochi Games.