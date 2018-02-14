Germans defend men’s doubles luge title

Germans Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won their second consecutive Olympic doubles luge gold medal, prevailing in a bit of a surprise at the Pyeongchang Games on Wednesday night.

Wendl and Arlt finished their two runs in 1 minute, 31.697 seconds. They’re the first German team to win two straight doubles golds since Hans Rinn and Norbert Hahn in 1976 and 1980.

The Austrian team of Peter Penz and Georg Fischler was second, less than one-tenth of a second off the winning time. Germany’s Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken took third.

Eggert and Benecken dominated the World Cup circuit this season. Wednesday’s race was only the eighth time in 30 international races over the last two years that Eggert and Benecken didn’t emerge victorious, and only the fourth time they weren’t first or second.