Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 6: Silver and Smiles

It’s Nao or never for speed skating gold.

Japan’s silver streak continued Wednesday with Ayumu Hirano in the men’s half pipe and Nao Kodaira in the women’s speed skating 1000m event. In what has been a recurring theme this winter, Dutch skater Jorien ter Mors bested Kodaira and Miho Takagi in a surprise upset, setting up Sunday’s 500m sprint as one of Japan’s last chances for gold in Pyeongchang. Kodaira insists she’s ready for the challenge.

Fans at the Kwandong Hockey Centre had reason to smile, after women’s hockey clobbered the beleaguered Korean squad for their first victory in the event since the 1998 Nagano games.

Ayumu Hirano wins his second straight Olympic silver medal in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Games after the U.S.’s Shaun White denies him gold in his final run.

Ayumu Hirano competes in the men’s halfpipe final at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Wednesday. | AP

Yuzuru Hanyu on Wednesday went through his third official practice since arriving for the Pyeongchang Games.

Yuzuru Hanyu works out on the practice rink at Gangneung Ice Arena on Wednesday. | KYODO

Dutch skater Jorien ter Mors bounced back spectacularly from an injury-plagued season by claiming a gold medal in the Olympic women’s 1,000 meters at the Gangneung Oval on Wednesday, ahead of Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi.

Nao Kodaira skates in the women’s 1,000-meter final on Wednesday evening. Kodaira captured the silver medal. | KYODO

Smile Japan scored a historic victory with a 4-1 triumph over Korea on Wednesday in their final Group B preliminary-round game at Kwandong Hockey Centre. Japan had lost 12 straight Olympic contests going back to the 1998 Nagano Games before notching the win.

Japan’s Hanae Kubo celebrates her first-period goal against Korea on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Akito Watabe competes in the Nordic combined men’s individual normal hill 10-km cross-country event at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre on Wednesday. Watabe earned the silver medal. | REUTERS

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures

Austria’s Janine Flock takes part in the women’s skeleton training session at the Olympic Sliding Centre. | AFP-JIJI

North Korea’s Ryom Tae Ok competes in the pair skating short program of the figure skating event. | AFP-JIJI

North Korean cheerleaders sing as the Alpine Skiing Women’s Slalom was cancelled due to weather conditions at the Jeongseon Alpine Center. | AFP-JIJI

A multi-exposure picture shows Germany’s Alexander Gassner in his men’s skeleton training session at the Olympic Sliding Centre. | AFP-JIJI

Canada’s Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford compete in the pair skating short program of the figure skating event. | AFP-JIJI

Japan’s Yoshida Chinami, left, and Suzuki Yumi sweeps ice during their women’s curling match against the United States. | AP

A man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures as he stands before North Korean cheerleaders attending the Unified Korean ice hockey game against Japan. | AFP-JIJI

Shaun White, of the United States, jumps during the men’s halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park. | AP

Sweden’s gold medallist Stina Nilsson cries of joy on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women’s cross country sprint classic at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza. | AFP-JIJI

Vladimir Zografski of Bulgaria waits to take his training jump as part of the men’s large hill individual training session at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. | REUTERS

Davide Bresadola of Italy trains at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. | REUTERS Drummers perform prior to the women’s ice hockey match between Sweden and Switzerland. | REUTERS Members of the Poland squad during training for a men’s speed skating event. | REUTERS

