Who to watch on Thursday, Day 7 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

10:15 a.m., Figure skating, pairs, free: The duo of Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara look to avenge their mistake-marred performance in the team competition earlier this Olympics. They earned silver at the Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Hong Kong last summer.

10 a.m., Skeleton, men’s first and second round: Veteran Hiroatsu Takahashi and first-time Olympian Katsuyuki Miyajima will compete looking to earn podium finishes. The 33-year-old Takahashi finished ninth in a World Cup circuit competition in Germany in early January.

3:30 p.m., Cross country, women’s 10-km free: Masako Ishida, 37, finished 14th in the 15-km skiathlon on Saturday. The four-time Olympian was fifth in the 30-km classical at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

8 p.m., Speedskating, men’s 10,000-meter final: Ryosuke Tsuchiya was saddled with a 16th-palce finish in the 5,000 on Sunday. But he is better in the 10,000 and aims for a better result. The 23-year-old was seventh in the 10,000 at last year’s World Single Distance Championships at the same venue being used for the Pyeongchang Olympics.

8 p.m., Biathlon, men’s 20-km final: Mikito Tachizaki finished fourth from last (84th) in Sunday’s 10-km sprint, and will try to redeem himself for the regrettable result. His wife, Fuyuko, also competes at the Wint er Games as a biathlete.