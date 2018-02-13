Four years later, Sara Takanashi lands Olympic medal

Sara Takanashi exorcised the ghost of Sochi with a bronze medal in the normal hill jump at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on Monday night.

The 21-year-old native of Kamikawa, Hokkaido, uncorked a big first leap of 103.5 meters for a score of 120.3 points and was third going into the final round.

Takanashi soared 103.5 again on her final jump to finish with a total of 243.8 and a spot on the podium.

Norway’s Maren Lundby captured the gold medal with a total 264.6, including an incredible leap of 110.0 as the final jumper of the event.

Germany’s Katharina Althaus claimed the silver with 106.0 and 252.6.

Takanashi, considered the most successful female jumper in history, was the favorite going into the Sochi Olympics four years ago, but tightened up under pressure and finished a disappointing fourth.

Takanashi led with two jumpers to go (Lundby, Althaus) this night, but was unable to hang on.

Yuki Ito was ninth with a total of 203.9, while Kaori Iwabuchi came in 12th on 188.3.

Yuko Seto finished 17th at 172.0.