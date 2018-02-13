Who to watch on Wednesday, Day 6 of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

10 a.m. Figure skating, pairs short program: The pair of Miu Suzaki and Ryuichi Kihara will compete. Kihara competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, pairing with Narumi Takahashi, but has been competing with Suzaki since 2015.

10:30 a.m. Snowboard, men’s halfpipe final: Ayumu Hirano, Raibu Katayama and Yuto Totsuka advanced to the final round. Hirano is the X Games champion in 2016 and 2018, while Katayama is a two-time national champion (2014 and 2016) with a world cup win in 2015. Reigning national champion Totsuka won his first world cup title last September.

3 p.m. Nordic combined: Athletes compete in normal hill ski jumping and 10-km cross country skiing. Japan ace Akito Watabe makes his third Olympic appearance, having taken silver in the Nordic combined individual event at the 2014 Sochi Games. He has also won five World Cup events this season and ranks first in the overall World Cup rankings.

7 p.m. Speedskating, women’s 1,000 m: Nao Kodaira, Miho Takagi and Arisa Go will compete for Japan. Kodaira, who will also compete in her favored 500 m, holds the world record at 1,000 meters at 1 minute, 12.09 seconds.