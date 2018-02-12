What to watch for on Tuesday, Day 5, of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

10 a.m. Snowboard, women’s halfpipe final: Haruna Matsumoto and Sena Tomita have advanced to the final. Matsumoto placed third in Monday’s heat with 84.25 points while Tomita was seventh with 66.75 points.

1 p.m. Snowboard, men’s halfpipe preliminary round: Ayumu Hirano — the X Games champion in 2016 and 2018 — is one of Japan’s medal hopefuls. He took the silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, becoming the youngest-ever Olympic snowboard medalist. Taku Hiraoka, who is in his 11th year as pro, was the bronze medalist at the Sochi Games.

7:26 p.m. Short-track speedskating, men’s 1,000 meters preliminary round: Four to six skaters compete and the top two of each group advance to the final round. Ryosuke Hashizume is making his second consecutive Olympic appearance.

8 p.m. Speedskating, men’s 1,500 meters: Takuro Oda set a national record with a time of 1 minute, 45.91 seconds in an Olympic qualifier last December.

8:32 p.m. Short-track speedskating, men’s 5,000 meters relay: The quartet of Ryosuke Sakazume, Kei Saito, Kazuki Yoshinaga, Hiroki Yokoyama and Keita Watanabe will form Japan’s relay team. Japan has not won a medal in the event since claiming bronze at the 1992 Albertville Olympics.