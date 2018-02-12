What to watch for on Tuesday, Day 5, of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics
Sena Tomita of Japan competes.in the women's halfpipe qualification at Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb. 12. | REUTERS

What to watch for on Tuesday, Day 5, of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

10 a.m. Snowboard, women’s halfpipe final: Haruna Matsumoto and Sena Tomita have advanced to the final. Matsumoto placed third in Monday’s heat with 84.25 points while Tomita was seventh with 66.75 points.

1 p.m. Snowboard, men’s halfpipe preliminary round: Ayumu Hirano — the X Games champion in 2016 and 2018 — is one of Japan’s medal hopefuls. He took the silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, becoming the youngest-ever Olympic snowboard medalist. Taku Hiraoka, who is in his 11th year as pro, was the bronze medalist at the Sochi Games.

7:26 p.m. Short-track speedskating, men’s 1,000 meters preliminary round: Four to six skaters compete and the top two of each group advance to the final round. Ryosuke Hashizume is making his second consecutive Olympic appearance.

8 p.m. Speedskating, men’s 1,500 meters: Takuro Oda set a national record with a time of 1 minute, 45.91 seconds in an Olympic qualifier last December.

8:32 p.m. Short-track speedskating, men’s 5,000 meters relay: The quartet of Ryosuke Sakazume, Kei Saito, Kazuki Yoshinaga, Hiroki Yokoyama and Keita Watanabe will form Japan’s relay team. Japan has not won a medal in the event since claiming bronze at the 1992 Albertville Olympics.

