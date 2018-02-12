Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 3: U.S. snowboarder Red Gerard earns team first gold medal
U.S. gold medallist Redmond Gerard poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the snowboard men's slopestyle on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu’s arrival on Sunday provides a much needed morale boost for Team Japan, who advanced to the final rounds of struggled to keep up in speedskating and team figure skating but well behind the leaders. In figure skating a resurgent Olympic Athletes of Russia climbed to second place and won crowd support at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old wunderkind Red Gerard nabbed the first gold medal for the United States in men’s slopestyle.

U.S. teenager Red Gerard captures slopestyle gold

Red Gerard and his brothers built their own snowboarding features park in the backyard of their Colorado home as kids, one that provided them a gateway into a sport that is an equal mix of technical precision and daring creativity.

Red Gerard competes in the men’s slopestyle final during the Pyeongchang Olympics on Sunday. Gerard won the event with a score of 87.16. | AFP-JIJI

 Japan advances in team competition

Japan is in fifth place with 32 points heading into the final day of the figure skating team event following the pairs free skate on Sunday afternoon at Gangneung Ice Arena.

Chris Reed and Kana Muramoto perform during the team figure skating event at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Dutchman Sven Kramer bags speedskating gold; Japanese duo far back but win pairing

The Netherlands’ Sven Kramer skated to his third consecutive men’s 5,000-meter Olympic gold at the Pyeongchang Games on Sunday, further confirming his place among the greats of the sport.

Ryosuke Tsuchiya of Japan competes Sunday in the 5,000-meter speedskating event at the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea. | REUTERS

Yuzuru Hanyu arrives in Pyeongchang for Olympic defense

Yuzuru Hanyu swept into Pyeongchang to defend his Olympic crown on Sunday, promising to hit peak condition in his quest for a historic double.

Figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu (center) arrives at Incheon airport in South Korea on Sunday. | KYODO

Miho Takagi shrugs off disappointment to target 1,500 gold

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures

Olympic athletes from Russia huddle before their match against Canada in a Preliminary Round Match. | REUTERS
South Korea’s gold medallist Lim Hyo-jun celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men’s short track 1500m at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza. | AFP-JIJI
Redmond Gerard competes during the qualification for the men’s snowboard slopestyle at the Phoenix Park during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. | AFP – JIJI
Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed of Japan compete in the Ice Dance team figure skating event at the Gangneung Ice Arena. | REUTERS
Canada’s Kevin Boyer participates in a training session for the men’s skeleton event at the Olympic Sliding Centre. | AFP-JIJI
Germany’s Arnd Peiffer is carried by team members as they celebrate his gold win during the victory ceremony following the men’s 10km sprint biathlon event. | AFP-JIJI
David Gleirscher of Austria, right, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s luge competition on Sunday. | AP
In this multiple exposure photo, Andi Naude, of Canada, jumps during the women’s moguls finals at Phoenix Snow Park. | AP

