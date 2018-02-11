Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 2: And the first medal of the games goes to . . .

Germany and the Netherlands zoomed to the top of the medal leaderboard, with cross-country skier Charlotte Kalla taking the first gold of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Charlotte Kalla wins first gold of Pyeongchang Games
In addition to Charlotte Kalla’s win, Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen makes history by taking silver in the women’s 15-km skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever.
Sweden scores decisive goal in third period against Smile Japan in tournament opener
Smile Japan suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening Group B preliminary-round match at the Kwandong Hockey Centre on Saturday night.
Norway and Canada dominate slopestyle qualification
Norwegian and Canadian teams dominate qualification for the men’s snowboard slopestyle final on Saturday with both nations having all four of their athletes qualify for Sunday’s final while neither of Japan’s young medal hopes make the grade.
Dutch women earn sweep in 3,000 meters; Japan’s Miho Takagi finishes fifth
Aiming for Japan’s first medal of the games, Miho Takagi is overshadowed by Carlijn Achtereekte, who led a podium sweep by the Netherlands.
Noriaki Kasai fails to medal in men’s normal hill; Andreas Wellinger leaps to gold
The Japan trio of Ryoyu Kobayashi, Noriaki Kasai and Daiki Ito fail to medal in the men’s normal hill jump as Germany’s Andreas Wellinger wins the gold medal with a final round jump of 113.5 meters.
The U.S. curling team has an ace in its pocket.
Just watching the olympics during my night class and we have Mario on our curling team!!#USA #curling #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/xqFucdjQdQ
— Jon (@douglasturtle) February 8, 2018