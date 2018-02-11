Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 2: And the first medal of the games goes to . . .

Germany and the Netherlands zoomed to the top of the medal leaderboard, with cross-country skier Charlotte Kalla taking the first gold of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

In addition to Charlotte Kalla’s win, Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjoergen makes history by taking silver in the women’s 15-km skiathlon to become the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever.

Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla competes in the women’s 15-km skiathlon on Saturday at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre. Kalla won the event, claiming the first gold medal of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. | REUTERS

Smile Japan suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening Group B preliminary-round match at the Kwandong Hockey Centre on Saturday night.

Japan’s Rui Ukita (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a second-period goal in a preliminary round game in Gagneung, South Korea. | AP

Norwegian and Canadian teams dominate qualification for the men’s snowboard slopestyle final on Saturday with both nations having all four of their athletes qualify for Sunday’s final while neither of Japan’s young medal hopes make the grade.

Yuri Okubo competes in slopestyle qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday. | AP

Aiming for Japan’s first medal of the games, Miho Takagi is overshadowed by Carlijn Achtereekte, who led a podium sweep by the Netherlands.

Netherlands gold medalist Carlijn Achtereekte (center), runner-up Ireen Wust (left) and bronze medalist Antoinette De Jong celebrate after the women’s 3,000-meter final on Saturday night in Gangneung, South Korea. | REUTERS

The Japan trio of Ryoyu Kobayashi, Noriaki Kasai and Daiki Ito fail to medal in the men’s normal hill jump as Germany’s Andreas Wellinger wins the gold medal with a final round jump of 113.5 meters.

Noriaki Kasai congratulates teammate Ryoyu Kobayashi following his second jump in the men’s normal hill ski jumping Saturday night. | KYODO

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures

The South Korea team hold hands before winning the women’s 3,000m relay short track speed skating heat event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Japan’s Fuyuko Tachizaki takes aim during the women’s 7,5 km sprint biathlon event on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Unified Koreaís goalkeeper Shin So-jung watches the puck go into the goal shot by Switzerland’s Phoebe Staenz (88) during the women’s preliminary round ice hockey match between Switzerland and the Unified Korean team at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea. | AFP-JIJI

Norway’s Magnus Nedregotten slides the stone during the curling mixed doubles round robin session between Norway and Finland on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Hiroaki Kunitake of Japan competes during in the slopestyle qualification round at Phoenix Snow Park. | REUTERS

Kamil Stoch of Poland leaves the jump tower during the men’s normal hill individual ski jumping competition on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Links We Like

The U.S. curling team has an ace in its pocket.