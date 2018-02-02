Sepp Blatter claims he has new evidence to challenge six-year FIFA ban

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter says he has “new facts” and wants to re-open the financial misconduct case that led to his six-year ban.

Blatter wrote on his reactivated Twitter account: “As new facts have appeared it’s time to question the decision of the Fifa Ethics-Committee — my suspension of 6 years!”

Blatter also sent out a press release saying: “My aim is to look into the decision of FIFA’s Ethic-Committee in view of informations, and even evidences that I have received, in the meantime, in connection with my suspension.

“We are working on this case — and looking forward for development,” he said in his statement, which added: “For the time being there is no legal action.”

Blatter is banned through October 2021 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld his ban for payments to one-time adviser Michel Platini. The case cost Platini the UEFA presidency.

CAS judges said Blatter was “reckless” paying Platini $2 million in uncontracted salary, and effectively adding $1 million to his FIFA pension fund.