Bill Haas starts strong with a 7-under 64 at Phoenix Open

Bill Haas’ 9-iron landed to the right of the pin and spun left, settling 3 feet away for a birdie on the par-3 16th in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“I just tried to play the hole like I would any other hole, even though it’s not like any other hole,” Haas said about the stadium hole that was packed with 20,000 fans on a warm Thursday afternoon.

Haas shot a 7-under 64 at TPC Scottsdale to take a two-stroke lead. The birdie on 16 capped a five-hole stretch he played in 5 under, with birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 and a 20-footer for eagle on the par-5 15th.

Rickie Fowler shot a 66 that left him tied with Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Kirk and Chesson Hadley. Justin Thomas made a double bogey in a 68. Two-time defending champion Hideki Matsuyama shot a 2-under-par 69 and is tied for 29th.

“It’s not bad for the first day,” Matsuyama said. “Shots change every day and there’s an atmosphere here that good scores can come out of.”