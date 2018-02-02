Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil agrees to new three-year deal

German playmaker Mesut Ozil ended speculation over his future at Arsenal by agreeing to a new three-year deal with the team on Thursday.

Ozil’s previous deal had just six months left to run and his decision to stay caps a momentous few days for the Gunners following the capture of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a club record fee.

Aubameyang and Ozil will be joined by Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a new-look frontline after the Armenian joined as part of a swap deal that saw the wantaway Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United last month.

“We’re delighted to announce that Mesut Ozil has signed a new long-term contract with us,” Arsenal said in a statement.