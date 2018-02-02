Aaron Rodgers aims to follow Tom Brady’s path, continue playing at 40

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to take the same path as Tom Brady, still flinging footballs and chasing championships at age 40.

He knows he might have to leave Green Bay to do that.

The 34-year-old acknowledged Thursday in an interview that he may have to play for another team like Brett Favre did at the end of his Hall-of-Fame career.

Rodgers said he doesn’t think Favre ever fathomed leaving Green Bay before the Packers dealt him in 2008 to the Jets to make room for Rodgers. Favre finished his career in Minnesota.

“I think you have to be humble enough to realize if it could happen to Brett, it can happen to you,” Rodgers said.