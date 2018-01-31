Yuto Nagatomo to join Galatasaray on loan from Inter Milan

Japan defender Yuto Nagatomo is leaving Serie A powerhouse Inter Milan on a six-month loan deal to Turkish giant Galatasaray, an informed source said Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Japanese will travel to Istanbul today to iron out the final details and have a medical. Nagatomo, who joined Inter from Cesena in January 2011, will play for the Turkish side through the end of the season in hopes of getting in games prior to this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The former FC Tokyo player, who has 101 caps for Japan, has appeared in just one of Inter’s last 10 league games.

According to several media outlets, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti revealed last week Nagatomo asked for more game time as he tries to maintain his spot on the national squad ahead of the World Cup.

Earlier in January while in Japan during the Italian league’s winter break, Nagatomo said, “I feel a sense of urgency.”

“It’s not like I’ve been selected already.”

Nagatomo’s contract with Inter runs through June 2019.