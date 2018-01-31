Japan to face Italy in Davis Cup without Kei Nishikori

Japan will be without talisman Kei Nishikori when it hosts Italy this week for a place in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

With Nishikori only just returning from a wrist injury that had sidelined him for five months, Japan’s challenge in Morioka will be spearheaded by Yuichi Sugita, who won his first ATP tour singles title in Turkey last summer.

Former champion Italy, making its first visit to Japan, has named world No. 22 Fabio Fognini and 46th-ranked Paolo Lorenzi to Corrado Barazzutti’s team along with Andreas Seppi, Thomas Fabbiano and Simone Bolelli.

Japan captain Satoshi Iwabuchi has called up world No. 100 Taro Daniel alongside the 41st-ranked Sugita in singles, with Go Soeda offering experience alongside Yasutaka Uchiyama and Kiwi-born Ben Mclachlan, who recently reached the Australian Open doubles semifinals.

Japan is looking to reach the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup for only the second time after Nishikori led the nation into the last eight in 2014.

But without the former world No. 4 four, who has slipped to 28th since injuring his wrist last August, the Japanese will have their work cut out after winning a World Group playoff against Brazil last September.

Italy was the champion back in 1976 and has finished runner-up on six occasions.

Japan returned to the top tier of the Davis Cup in 2011 after 26 years languishing at the regional level before registering its first victory in 2014.