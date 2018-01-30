Kashiwa Reysol blank Muangthong United in Asian Champions League playoff

A brace from Cristiano propelled Kashiwa Reysol to a 3-0 victory over visiting Muangthong United of Thailand in their Asian Champions League playoff on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian striker found the back of the net in the 51st and 62nd minutes, while Junya Ito added an exclamation for the home side with a minute left in regulation time at Kashiwa Stadium.

The victory gives Kashiwa its first berth in the main draw of the competition in three years and its fourth overall. Three other J. League teams — Kawasaki Frontale, Cerezo Osaka and Kashima Antlers — will also take part.